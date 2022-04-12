Mayesh Wholesale Florist Announces Mayesh Raleigh Opening

Mayesh Wholesale Florist has officially announced that it will open a new wholesale floral distribution business in Raleigh, North Carolina this coming summer. The Raleigh branch will be the 20th wholesale location and second in the state of North Carolina for Mayesh. Founded in 1978 in Los Angeles, Mayesh is a leading distributor of high-quality fresh-cut flowers used by florists and wedding and event specialists all over the United States. The Raleigh operation will offer a robust inventory of novelty and luxe flowers to satisfy daily and event needs.

Mayesh CEO Patrick Dahlson said, “Our investment in the Raleigh-Durham area will significantly enhance our ability to serve the many great floral businesses throughout the region. There is a ton of floral talent there and we can’t wait to build on the relationships we have to strengthen the floral supply chain in the market.”

The newest Mayesh branch will be located just three miles from the Raleigh-Durham Airport at 409-C Airport Boulevard in Morrisville. If you are interested in becoming a part of the Mayesh Raleigh team, please visit mayesh.com/careers to learn more about open positions in all areas ranging from management, buyers, sales representatives, warehouse support, and drivers. This is an exciting opportunity, and they are looking for people like you to join their team!

Be sure to follow Mayesh to learn about the future grand opening event. Visit www.mayesh.com/careers for more details.