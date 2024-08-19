McHutchison and Vaughan’s Horticulture Adds Three Experienced Sales Team Members

NAPERVILLE, Ill. – McHutchison and Vaughan’s Horticulture recently added Angie Munroe, Michele Roman and Bob Steinlage to their sales team.

All three horticultural professionals have worked most of their careers in the industry. Each one has extensive expertise which will improve the sales experience for customers as well as the companies.

“We are incredibly excited about adding Angie, Michele and Bob to our team,” said Ken Turrentine, president of McHutchison and Vaughan’s Horticulture. “They are talented industry professionals with a combined experience of nearly eight decades among them. This infusion of incredible talent and industry success will benefit our customers and our companies in every way imaginable.”

A sales representative for eastern Michigan, Munroe is a farmer at heart. She has nearly 20 years of industry experience. Her career began at Spring Meadow Nursery and since then she has gained expertise in both greenhouse and nursery production and sales. Prior to joining McHutchison and Vaughan’s Horticulture, Munroe worked in a variety of roles including wholesale production, retail garden center management, commercial lawn and snow removal operations, client relationship management and landscape contract sales. She earned her bachelor’s degree in horticulture from Purdue University.

Roman has worked in brokerage sales support and supplier relations for almost 25 years. She started her career in vendor programs before transitioning to customer service for the last decade. Prior to joining McHutchison and Vaughan’s Horticulture, Roman gained professional experience working in numerous roles for The Henry F. Michell Company, Longwood Gardens and Jerry’s For All Seasons. She earned her degree in ornamental horticulture from Delaware Valley University.

As a sales representative for western Michigan and key accounts, Steinlage is a lifelong Midwesterner who brings over four decades of experience in horticultural sales and sales leadership to McHutchison and Vaughan’s Horticulture. Before joining the team, he built a legacy at The Henry F. Michelle Company as a top sales person and served as a vice president until 2020 when he became an independent agent. Steinlage has developed some of the most successful sales people in the horticulture industry and he looks forward to being an active contributor. He earned his degree in horticulture from the University of Wisconsin.

For more details about McHutchison, please visit www.mchutchison.com or Vaughan’s Horticulture at www.vaughans.com.

About McHutchison

Founded in 1902, McHutchison was built on service, quality, and dependability. McHutchison provides service-oriented wholesale distribution of plants and related products in North America. The most important resource is its dedicated staff, which provides tailored business solutions that drive growth and value for customers and suppliers. Extensive experience and creative thinking ensure that McHutchison purveys the best suppliers and most sustainable solutions to build any business.

The company’s virtual store provides online access where customers can select horticultural materials ranging from tissue culture and unrooted cuttings to finished annuals and perennials including trees and shrubs along with supplies. McHutchison takes pride in maintaining the company’s vision filled with growth and opportunities while staying true to an unwavering commitment to distribute the best quality products and services. For more information on McHutchison, please visit www.mchutchison.com.

About Vaughan’s Horticulture

Vaughan’s Horticulture delivers its customers more insight, worth and support. This objective is embedded in the company’s daily actions and is a powerful call among its employees that unlocks Vaughan’s value to customers. “Delivering more” is not just a tagline, it is how Vaughan’s Horticulture does business every day. For more information on Vaughan’s Horticulture, please visit www.vaughans.com.