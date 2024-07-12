McHutchison and Vaughan’s Horticulture Adds Two Experienced Sales Representatives

NAPERVILLE, Ill. – Ryan Noack and Diana Shull were recently hired as sales representatives for McHutchison and Vaughan’s Horticulture.

Both have gained significant horticultural industry experience over the years. Each one will focus on managing relationships with customers, serve as a key point of contact, attend industry events, and share product knowledge to increase sales and educate others in the marketplace.

“We are thrilled to have two team members as experienced as Diana and Ryan joining our McHutchison and Vaughan’s Horticulture team,” said Ken Turrentine, president of McHutchison and Vaughan’s Horticulture. “Our customers will benefit the most from all the great customer service, relevant industry expertise and product knowledge that they’ve brought to our sales team.”

Noack gained his experience working at places such as the USDA-NRCS Plant Materials Center, Special K Ranch, Big Sky Watershed Corps, CyBIZ Lab and Montana State University prior to joining McHutchison and Vaughan’s Horticulture. He earned his master’s degree in agriculture education from Montana State University and a bachelor’s degree in agricultural business from Iowa State University.

Shull has 25 years of industry experience gained from working at leading brands such as Longwood Gardens, Brick Street Farms, Dümmen Orange, Center Greenhouses, Ball Horticultural Company and Wagner Greenhouses prior to joining McHutchison and Vaughan’s Horticulture. She earned her master’s degree in production from Metro State University and a bachelor’s degree in horticulture from Illinois State University.

Each of them will be attending Cultivate’24 along with other McHutchison and Vaughan’s Horticulture team members in Columbus, Ohio on July 13-16, 2024. The largest horticultural industry event of the year takes place at the Greater Columbus Convention Center. Those two companies will be exhibiting at booth 1233 in the Exhibit Hall.

For more details about McHutchison, please visit www.mchutchison.com or Vaughan’s Horticulture at www.vaughans.com.

About McHutchison

Founded in 1902, McHutchison was built on service, quality, and dependability. McHutchison provides service-oriented wholesale distribution of plants and related products in North America. The most important resource is its dedicated staff, which provides tailored business solutions that drive growth and value for customers and suppliers. Extensive experience and creative thinking ensure that McHutchison purveys the best suppliers and most sustainable solutions to build any business.

The company’s virtual store provides online access where customers can select horticultural materials ranging from tissue culture and unrooted cuttings to finished annuals and perennials including trees and shrubs along with supplies. McHutchison takes pride in maintaining the company’s vision filled with growth and opportunities while staying true to an unwavering commitment to distribute the best quality products and services. For more information on McHutchison, please visit www.mchutchison.com.

About Vaughan’s Horticulture

Vaughan’s Horticulture delivers its customers more insight, worth and support. This objective is embedded in the company’s daily actions and is a powerful call among its employees that unlocks Vaughan’s value to customers. “Delivering more” is not just a tagline, it is how Vaughan’s Horticulture does business every day. For more information on Vaughan’s Horticulture, please visit www.vaughans.com.