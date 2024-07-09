McHutchison and Vaughan’s Horticulture Hire Experienced Sales Specialist 

Jeff LaCourse is now a perennial technical sales specialist for McHutchison and Vaughan’s Horticulture.

NAPERVILLE, Ill. – Jeff LaCourse was recently named perennial technical sales specialist for McHutchison and Vaughan’s Horticulture.

With 46 years of professional experience working in the horticultural industry, LaCourse has been involved with different growing operations in Texas, Oregon and California over the years. His background includes expertise in propagation, stock production, production planning, growing, technical support, product development, sales and marketing.

“We’re really excited to have Jeff join our McHutchison and Vaughan’s Horticulture team,” said Ken Turrentine, president of McHutchison and Vaughan’s Horticulture. “His extensive knowledge of perennials is truly incredible. He will help us further develop and grow that market share which is very important.”

LaCourse has been responsible for propagation and stock production of perennials, ornamental shrubs and annuals for more than 900 different genera of plants.

Prior to joining McHutchison and Vaughan’s Horticulture, he served as the integrated product team lead for perennials at Dümmen Orange.

LaCourse will be attending Cultivate’24 along with other McHutchison and Vaughan’s Horticulture team members in Columbus, Ohio on July 13-16, 2024. The largest horticultural industry event of the year takes place at the Greater Columbus Convention Center. Both companies will be exhibiting at booth 1233 in the Exhibit Hall.

For more details about McHutchison, please visit www.mchutchison.com or Vaughan’s Horticulture at www.vaughans.com.

About McHutchison

Founded in 1902, McHutchison was built on service, quality, and dependability. McHutchison provides service-oriented wholesale distribution of plants and related products in North America. The most important resource is its dedicated staff, which provides tailored business solutions that drive growth and value for customers and suppliers. Extensive experience and creative thinking ensure that McHutchison purveys the best suppliers and most sustainable solutions to build any business.

The company’s virtual store provides online access where customers can select horticultural materials ranging from tissue culture and unrooted cuttings to finished annuals and perennials including trees and shrubs along with supplies. McHutchison takes pride in maintaining the company’s vision filled with growth and opportunities while staying true to an unwavering commitment to distribute the best quality products and services. For more information on McHutchison, please visit www.mchutchison.com.

About Vaughan’s Horticulture

Vaughan’s Horticulture delivers its customers more insight, worth and support. This objective is embedded in the company’s daily actions and is a powerful call among its employees that unlocks Vaughan’s value to customers. “Delivering more” is not just a tagline, it is how Vaughan’s Horticulture does business every day. For more information on Vaughan’s Horticulture, please visit www.vaughans.com.