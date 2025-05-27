McHutchison Welcomes Blair Gabalis as New Sales Representative for Michigan and Wisconsin

NAPERVILLE, Ill. – McHutchison, a leading horticultural distributor in North America, is proud to announce the addition of Blair Gabalis as a new sales representative covering Michigan and Wisconsin.

Gabalis brings a wealth of experience in high-growth, customer-centric sales. With a background that includes leadership roles at Uber Eats and Packback, she has demonstrated a consistent ability to drive revenue growth, build strong client relationships and deliver tailored, consultative solutions. Known for a hands-on approach and innovative strategies, Gabalis is excited to bring her energy and expertise to serve growers in the Midwest.

“Blair’s passion for relationship-building and proven ability to grow sales through smart, strategic engagement makes her a perfect fit for our team,” said Ken Turrentine, president of McHutchison. “She brings a fresh perspective and a strong track record of delivering results—two things that are essential in helping our customers succeed in today’s evolving market.”

In her new role, Gabalis will support McHutchison customers with personalized service and horticultural solutions tailored to the unique needs of growers across Michigan and Wisconsin. She is eager to get to know the region and help customers reach their goals by building partnerships and providing thoughtful recommendations.

For more details about McHutchison, please visit www.mchutchison.com.

About McHutchison

Founded in 1902, McHutchison was built on service, quality and dependability. McHutchison provides service-oriented wholesale distribution of plants and related products in North America. The most important resource is its dedicated staff, which provides tailored business solutions that drive growth and value for customers and suppliers. Extensive experience and creative thinking ensure that McHutchison purveys the best suppliers and most sustainable solutions to build any business.

The company’s virtual store provides online access where customers can select horticultural materials ranging from tissue culture and unrooted cuttings to finished annuals and perennials including trees and shrubs along with supplies. McHutchison takes pride in maintaining the company’s vision filled with growth and opportunities while staying true to an unwavering commitment to distribute the best quality products and services. For more information on McHutchison, please visit www.mchutchison.com.