Meadow Lab Sustainably Transforms Landscapes with New High-Performance Wildflower Sod

Hudson Valley, NY – Meadow Lab, a Public Benefit Company and Pending B Corporation, is revolutionizing landscape design with its innovative new Wildflower Sod™. This ready-to-install meadow solution brings beauty, biodiversity, and ecological benefits to residential, municipal, and commercial spaces.

Founded by second-time entrepreneur Claire Chambers, whose background in landscape design drives her commitment to sustainability, Meadow Lab is on a mission to make the world wilder, more beautiful, and ecologically resilient—without adding complexity.

Meadow Lab’s Wildflower Sod offers landscape professionals a seamless, sustainable replacement for traditional turfgrass. Designed for easy installation, it consists of regionally appropriate wildflowers and grasses rooted in a natural mat, mirroring the process of laying conventional sod but delivering a far more significant ecological impact in far less time.

Inspired by successful growing models pioneered in the UK, Wildflower Sod has been developed to thrive in U.S. climates using native species and eco-forward installation practices.

Key Benefits of Wildflower Sod:

Rapid Installation: Lays like conventional grass sod, saving time and labor.

Superior Success Rate: A dense, weed-suppressive root mat produces more reliable results than seeding or plugs.

Faster Establishment: Requires less cutting & labor in early years, making it faster to flower than other wildflower solutions.

Eco-Friendly & Resilient: Supports pollinators and wildlife while reducing reliance on water, herbicides, and fertilizers.

“We saw a clear need for landscapes that go beyond aesthetics—spaces that are functional, resilient, and ecologically sound,” says Chambers. “Wildflower Sod gives professionals the tools to easily create thriving ecosystems, which we hope will enable many more of them to take root in the world.”

Sustainable alternatives are critical, with an estimated 79 percent lawn increase by 2030. Traditional turfgrass contributes to habitat fragmentation, increased water usage, and chemical runoff. In contrast, meadows restore biodiversity, improve soil health, manage stormwater, and support native wildlife.

“More people are embracing landscapes that work in harmony with nature,” adds Chambers. “By replacing traditional turf with meadows, we reduce inputs, decrease maintenance, support pollinators, and reintroduce natural beauty into everyday spaces.”

Meadow Lab plans to expand its impact with new products and additional region-specific seed mixes.

For detailed product info, contact hello@meadowlab.com or (845) 202-9860

Meadow Lab, based in New York’s Hudson Valley, is a public benefit company dedicated to designing high-performance plant systems inspired by nature. Founded by entrepreneur Claire Chambers, who brings expertise in digital commerce and landscape design, Meadow Lab aims to create sustainable, innovative solutions that make landscapes beautiful and functional.