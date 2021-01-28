Meet Apricot Sun Birds™. The latest addition to the statice range from Royal Van Zanten.

Apricot Sun Birds™ sets itself apart with its unique apricot/peach colour, large spikes and sturdy stems. Take a moment to look at it closely, let its beauty soak in and discover the versatility of this variety. Up close, the delicate little flowers look as if they are made from tissue paper, but make no mistake, statice is an incredibly strong flower and a real eye-catcher in any bouquet.

Like all other statice varieties, Apricot Sun Birds™ is also perfect for drying, which makes it an incredibly versatile cut flower.

