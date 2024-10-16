Meet the Ambassadors of Smithers-Oasis UK

Nobody knows our products better than the people using them every day, which is why we’ve picked five fabulous florists to represent our brand as official Smithers-Oasis UK Ambassadors.

The ambassadors will be helping us on all kinds of projects in the coming year, from product photo shoots and catalogues, to educational videos, how-tos and demos. It’s all with the aim of helping UK florists to learn about our products and get the most out of using them to better support their business.

To read the full bios of the 5 Ambassadors, please go to: Florint