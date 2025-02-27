Mellano & Company Celebrates 100 Years of Floral Farming Excellence

Oceanside, California – Mellano & Company, the Southern California name synonymous with breathtaking blooms and gorgeous wholesale flowers and foliage, is pleased to announce that 2025 is its 100th year in business. To mark this milestone, Mellano & Company is embarking on a year-long celebration entitled Blooming into a New Era! The celebration will highlight the generations of families and faces who have played an integral role in the company’s success throughout the years while also looking ahead to the next century as a leader in the floral industry.

A Century of Cultivating Greatness

Since 1925, when Giovanni Mellano began growing and selling gorgeous flowers, this family-owned business has been dedicated to cultivating beautiful blooms and creating lasting careers. From humble beginnings to a trusted industry brand, it is today that Mellano & Company’s core values of family, hard work, and stewardship of the land have been the guiding thread, evident in every stunning bouquet blossom, and bunch grown in the magnificent Mellano & Co. fields.

Rich Soil & Vibrant Yields

For a century, Mellano & Company has been growing the finest fresh flowers and foliage, employing green practices that nurture both the soil and the dazzling blooms that have become an iconic part of the Southern California landscape. Spanning 375 acres, the farm is renowned for its exceptional American-grown flowers and flourishing foliage. With a strong commitment to the people, the land, and the environment, Mellano & Company takes a holistic approach to sustainability, extending environmentally sound practices beyond their fields to the farmers they partner with, ensuring a blossoming floral future for generations to come.

According to Misty Wellborn, Vice President of Sales & Distribution of Mellano & Company, “The success of Mellano & Company is rooted in family values and the dedication of our incredible team. From our commitment to sustainability to our commitment to stewarding the land, it’s the people that have always made a difference. As we celebrate over a century of floral excellence, we look forward to continuing to nurture both the land and future generations.”

Looking Ahead: Blooming into a New Era!

As Mellano & Company approaches its 100th anniversary in 2025, they are eager to continue growing, evolving, and innovating as they enter a new chapter. With a century of expertise and a forward-focused mindset, Mellano & Company is dedicated to shaping the future of the floral industry—staying at the forefront of sustainability, technology, and customer service in the years ahead. The team invites flower enthusiasts everywhere to visit one of their wholesale locations in the coming year and celebrate a Century of Floral Finesse!

About Mellano & Company: Since 1925, Mellano & Company has been cultivating excellence on its farms; known for their environmentally friendly farming practices and dedication to quality, Mellano & Company has earned a reputation for producing some of the finest foliage in the industry. Their commitment to the land and the craft has made them a trusted partner to floral retailers, designers, and distributors worldwide.

