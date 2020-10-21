Memorial Tribute Established in Memory of Arthur Brentwood Humphrey

The American Floral Endowment (AFE) announces a new memorial tribute in memory of Arthur Brentwood Humphrey, a longtime friend of the floral industry who died on October 6, 2020, at the age of 74. The $1,000 fund was established by the Mayme Leong Family of Ah Sam Florist and Ken & Lynn Young of Phoenix Flower Shops.

Arthur was the owner of FM3 Systems and provided computer consulting services and business solutions to florists across the country to help increase their productivity and profitability. Arthur had a special way of coming into your world and turning it upside down to point you in the right direction. His unique process and style affectionately earned him the nickname of “Awful Arthur” and he often rewarded his clients with a special limited edition t-shirt emblazoned with a lightning bolt and the famous phrase “I Survived Awful Arthur” at the completion of a project.

Art had many skills that he acquired in his always continuing quest for knowledge and learning how things work. One of those was becoming an expert welder and he spent many hours in his shop often repairing or building things for others. For example, as retail florists transitioned from large vans to smaller ones, he developed a removable shelf deck for the NV200 and Transit vans that increased the amount of product the trucks could hold.

He was a light that shone the brightest and he never met a stranger. His hands and heart were the most giving and those hands touched many. His time here with us was full of teaching, sharing, and giving.

Arthur would ask that we all remember to share your knowledge and your love, pay if forward whenever you can, and love as hard as you can. If you do these things, he will be by your side encouraging you to… “Just get ‘er Done” as you traverse your day. And sometimes, if things do not work out as planned, you might hear a whisper… “At Least it Demo’d Well”.

Arthur is survived by his wife Jamie, daughter Catherine Trice and her husband John.

Contributions to the Arthur Brentwood Humphrey Memorial Tribute can be made here, or by sending a check with this form to:

American Floral Endowment

c/o Arthur Brentwood Humphrey Memorial Tribute

1001 N. Fairfax Street, Suite 201

Alexandria, VA 22314

The family is always notified of donations and contributions can be made in any amount.