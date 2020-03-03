HilverdaFlorist Merger Captured in New Identity

On March 1 2020 the merger between HilverdaKooij and Florist Holland is legally a fact. Since 1 September 2019 both organizations have been operating together under the name HilverdaFlorist. In order to seal the merger the new identity and the corresponding corporate style were presented today. The logo and corporate identity were unveiled by Commercial Director Bart Sneek.

Bart explains, ‘The new corporate style reinforces our new identity and will contribute to a high degree of recognition. The new logo is a symbol that stands for working together and connecting parties. As a breeder we are at the beginning of the supply chain and we believe it is important to invest into and create strong long-term partnerships with our partners, customers and suppliers. This is reflected, for example, in the global sales network we have and our own production locations in Colombia, Kenya and India. This enables us to provide all customers worldwide with the best products and advice’.



The identity of HilverdaFlorist

Our mission is simple: excel in everything we do. To accomplish this we’re focusing on four core values: Innovation, Ambition, Partnership and Reliability These values define our work method and strategy for the upcoming years and is our promise to our partners and customers. In addition to the corporate green, our corporate style also uses four colours that represent a core value.

“The use of the full name emphasizes the origin of both companies. Hilverda as world leader in Alstroemeria, Dianthus and Limonium and Florist Holland as market leader in Gerberas. Both names underline the history of the companies and their over 45 years of experience in breeding and propagation. We are proud of our legacy and this ensures that we will be even more successful as HilverdaFlorist.’ says Bart.



Along with our corporate style we also launched the start of our new corporate website: www.hilverdaflorist.com. In the upcoming weeks we will update the website with more features.

During the FlowerTrials at the Mijnsherenweg will be the first time that our show is in our new corporate style.