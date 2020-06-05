Mexican Heather Makes Texas Superstar List

Mexican heather, an old-fashioned and reliable pollinator-friendly ornamental plant that adds big color to gardens and landscapes has been named the latest Texas Superstar.

David Rodriguez, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service horticulturist, San Antonio, said Mexican heather has been a favorite ornamental plant in Texas gardens for many years. Mexican heather plants are also a top attractor for pollinators like bees and butterflies.

One of the standout Mexican heathers is Allyson, an improved variety with showy flowers and compact size, Rodriguez said. It has performed beyond other varieties.

