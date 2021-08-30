Miami Startup BloomsyBox.com Ranks No. 704 on the Prestigious 2021 Inc. 5000 List

MIAMI – Inc. magazine revealed that Miami-based floral subscription brand, BloomsyBox.com, is no. 704 on the Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. This is the first appearance on the Inc. 5000 for vertically integrated BloomsyBox.com and Founder Juan Palacio–an immigrant from Colombia–which experienced 698% growth in revenue over the last three years.

Additionally, BloomsyBox.com came in at No. 23 among the fastest-growing Miami-based companies, No. 55 in all of Florida, and No. 73 for the Consumer Products & Services industry.

BloomsyBox.com, which has served as a one-stop shop for flower subscriptions and more since 2015, seamlessly streamlines the flower shipping process by cutting out the middleman. Seasonal and sustainable bouquets are shipped directly from the company-owned, eco-friendly flower farms where they are bred, grown, cut and arranged, and delivered straight to recipients’ doors across the United States.

“We are literally in the business of growing things from the ground up through seasonal flowers,” said BloomsyBox.com Founder, Juan Palacio. “To be recognized for this recent growth is an honor, and a direct result of our team’s hard work and perseverance to deliver beautiful blooms to a rapidly increasing and loyal customer base. We are extremely grateful to Inc. magazine, and are inspired by others on this list to keep planting the seeds of success through high quality bouquets, customer service, and trusted partners.”

This year’s list proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020’s unprecedented challenges. Among the 5,000, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543 percent. Together, those companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.

“The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we’ve lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people.”

About BloomsyBox.com

Founded in 2015, BloomsyBox.com is a startup floral subscription company offering fresh handpicked bouquets on a weekly, bi-weekly or monthly basis from sustainable farms around the globe. BloomsyBox disrupted the floral industry by offering the first farm-to-table floral subscription directly sourced by their own farms, revolutionizing the way fresh flowers are sent. By cutting out the middleman, each stem shipped is hand-picked and cut 2-4 days before subscribers receive them, ensuring quality and freshness. To learn more, visit BloomsyBox.com.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2017 to 2020. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2017. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2020. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2017 is $100,000; the minimum for 2020 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to three decimal places. There was one tie on this year’s Inc. 5000. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.’s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Inc. Media

The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including web sites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Vision Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit http://www.inc.com.

For more information on the Inc. 5000 Vision Conference, visit http://conference.inc.com/.