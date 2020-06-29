Michelle Herr Elected To Great Lakes Floral Association Board of Directors

Michelle Herr, co-owner of Banner Flower House, Kokomo, IN, has been elected to the Board of Directors of the Great Lakes Floral Association. Elected by her peers, Herr will serve as a Director of Region 7, which covers the State of Indiana. After serving a three-year term she will be eligible to run for the position again.

“Really looking forward to organizing Indiana! Hoping to bring together a great community of like-minded floral people. Thank you so much for the opportunity.”

“We are excited to have Michelle serve on our Board. She will be a great asset and a pleasure to have at the table,” said GLFA President Jerome Raska AAF, AIFD, CF, PFCI.

If you have any questions about the GLFA please visit our website at www.greatlakesfloralassociation.org or call association headquarters at (517) 575-0110.

The Great Lakes Floral Association is a full-service trade organization representing more than 400 florists, growers, and wholesalers. Located in Haslett, Michigan, GLFA offers group savings on insurance, financial services, credit card processing and supplies, office supplies; is the sponsor of the Certified Florist (CF) program; creates and hosts the annual Great Lakes Floral & Event Expo; conducts educational seminars throughout the year at the association headquarters and various other facilities; publishes The Professional Florist magazine; hosts the GLFA website, and interacts with state/federal government agencies. For more information on GLFA, visit their web site at www.greatlakesfloralassociation.org.