Monrovia Announces Distinctive Selections for 2025

Spectacular gardens start with distinctively better plants

Dayton, Oregon – It’s time to start dreaming about spring gardening! 2025 is set to be a colorful year with Monrovia’s new introductions and expertly grown performers.

“At Monrovia we understand that gardening is more than just picking out a new plant,” said Katie Tamony, chief marketing officer and trend spotter at Monrovia. “It’s an investment in your landscape, a way to connect with nature and an outlet to pursue your passion. That’s why we work with breeders around the world, selecting and growing superior varieties we know will thrive in the garden. When you choose a variety in our green pot, you’re not just getting a plant—you’re getting a promise of beauty and garden success.”

Access the 2025 Distinctive Selections Guide HERE.

Interested in learning more about the plants, design trends and consumer insights for next season?

Tune in to Monrovia’s 2025 Spring Preview webinar.

About Monrovia

Inspired by the beauty of plants, gardens, and landscapes everywhere, Harry E. Rosedale, Sr. founded Monrovia in 1926 to be a premier grower of shrubs and trees. Monrovia collaborates with plant breeders around the world to introduce improved plant varieties to North America. Monrovia plants flourish once planted to beautify gardens and landscapes. Please visit Monrovia.com to learn more.