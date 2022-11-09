Monrovia Announces New Vice President of Sales

Azusa, California – Monrovia, the nation’s leading grower of premium ornamental and landscaping plants, announced that Ted McDonald has joined the company as Vice President of Sales. A nursery industry veteran, McDonald brings a wealth of sales, operations, and leadership experience to Monrovia, most recently working with BioWorks Inc., a leading biological plant health company.

“Ted has the industry knowledge, drive, and expertise to lead the team forward,” says Jonathan Pedersen, president and CEO of Monrovia. “I know he will be a great addition to our sales management and executive leadership teams. His skills in developing relationships and achieving results will be a big asset as we continue to build the best nursery.”

As Vice President of Sales, McDonald will manage the entire Monrovia sales team serving retailers across the country, including independent garden centers and Lowe’s. Previously, he has been the VP of Sales and Marketing for BioWorks and Sales Manager for Bailey Nurseries. In those roles, McDonald was responsible for leading strategy and sales growth. His work at other nurseries included responsibilities for inventory management of packaged hard goods and logistics.

