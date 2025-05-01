Monrovia Celebrates Lavender Week

Tips for Choosing the Right Lavender for Your Garden

Dayton, Oregon – Lavender just might be the “it plant” for 2025. That’s why Monrovia is declaring May 12-18, 2025, Lavender Week—the perfect time after Mother’s Day for moms to keep treating themselves well. This fragrant and colorful perennial is a top choice for landscapes and containers alike. Its popularity is also part of a larger well-being garden trend. Monrovia’s recent consumer research shows the connection between gardening and feeling positive continues to grow. More than half of those surveyed say that gardening is good for their mental health.

“Plants that add fragrance to the garden provide a tangible connection to the feeling of well-being and relaxation,” says Katie Tamony, plant enthusiast and trend spotter for Monrovia. “Nothing beats the scent of lavender for creating a calming, rejuvenating outdoor oasis.”

Choosing the right lavender for your needs is key. Monrovia experts have trialed and tested just about every lavender variety available. “If you’ve struggled with lavender in the past or shied away from adding it to your garden, we have a top-tier selection to ensure success,” added Tamony. “During Lavender Week, May 12-18, our independent garden center partners can help you pick just the right plant for your garden.”

Different types of lavender do better in certain climates, soils, and situations. Here is a look at some of the top choices.

English lavender is one of the most cold-hardy varieties (recommended for Zones 5-10) and derives its name from the cooler climate and popularity in English herb gardens. English lavender offers gray-green foliage and dainty flower spikes that range from blue-purple to vivid violet, and typically grow 2-3 feet tall. An excellent choice for informal edging along a walkway or a colorful mass planting, this type of lavender is easy to care for. Aromatico™ Blue Imp. Lavender is a versatile, low-maintenance choice that has deep eggplant-purple flowers and silvery-green foliage.

Spanish lavender has distinctive blooms with flag-like flowers called bracts. Spanish lavender, recommended for Zones 7-9, blooms almost constantly from mid-spring to late summer in colors that include white, pink, and purple. Although the flowers aren’t as fragrant as other types, its silvery foliage provides beautiful scent. Javelin Forte™ Deep Purple Spanish Lavender was selected for its robust growth and large purple flowers. It can also handle cooler, wet winters.

Silver Anouk Spanish Lavender is a unique, new compact lavender with stunning silver foliage and dark violet petal-like bracts. Chosen for its bloom power, disease resistance and durability, Silver Anouk also stands up to summer heat and drought. Beautiful in the landscape, this lavender is also stunning as a container plant. It is recommended for zones 6-10.

French Lavender brings visions of romantic countryside fields filled with fragrant flowers. Phenomenal Lavender can bring that look home. This variety features elegant, highly fragrant mounds of silver foliage topped with purple-blue flower spikes. Chosen for its outstanding ornamental and edible qualities, Phenomenal Lavender also offers excellent disease resistance, along with heat and humidity tolerance. Phenomenal, which is recommended for zones 4-8, thrives in soil that drains well. As with most lavenders, its best to avoid heavy, soggy soils as Phenomenal doesn’t like wet feet.

Hybrid lavender is a cross between English and Portuguese lavender to create a unique mix of cold hardiness and heat tolerance, all in one plant. Hybrid lavender produces long spikes of highly fragrant flowers that range from dark violet to white, and its gray-green foliage is also aromatic. This type, recommended for Zones 5-11, works well as an accent plant or in an herb or rock garden. Riverina Thomas Lavender offers repeat midsummer blooms and a robust fragrance.



To help lavender reach its full potential, it’s important to plant in an area with good air circulation and excellent drainage. Lavender also loves the sun and needs 6-8 hours of full sun daily. For more planting and care tips, visit Monrovia’s online Lavender Plant Care Guide .

