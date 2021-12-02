Monrovia Introduces High-Impact Houseplant Collection

Azusa, California – Why wait to make an impact with your houseplants? Monrovia’s new houseplant collection creates an instant statement, with larger varieties that immediately elevate your indoor decor. Now, there is no need to wait for a smaller plant to grow to fit your space. Monrovia’s craftsmen have taken the time and delivered the care needed to grow beautiful, lush varieties that are perfect for your home office, living space, kitchen or anywhere you need to add the beauty of plants.

“There is no denying that houseplants are an important part of a long-term trend,” says Katie Tamony, chief marketing officer at Monrovia. “At Monrovia, we wanted to bring something more to the category. That’s why we are offering mature size plants that truly make a statement. These expertly-grown, lush and healthy selections are really living works of art that bring the beauty and peace of nature indoors.”

The new indoor collection will feature dozens of varieties including Monstera, Ficus, Rubber Plant, Cheese Plant, Peperomia, Philodendron, and more. Each 1-gallon or larger pot will often feature three plants, all grown with the same quality standards Monrovia adheres to with outdoor plants. These deeply rooted, well-branched selections are houseplants you can count on to grow beautifully. Monrovia indoor plants will be available only at independent garden centers, beginning in 2022.

About Monrovia

Inspired by the beauty of plants, gardens, and landscapes everywhere, Harry E. Rosedale, Sr. founded Monrovia in 1926 to be a premier grower of shrubs and trees. Monrovia collaborates with plant breeders around the world to introduce improved plant varieties to North America. Monrovia plants flourish once planted to beautify gardens and landscapes. Please visit www.monrovia.com to learn more.