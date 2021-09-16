Monrovia Introduces New, Distinctive Varieties for 2022

Azusa, California – Monrovia’s 2022 new plant introductions reflect the grower’s focus on diversity in the garden, and demonstrate insights into what consumers are looking for in color, style, and features that will help them grow confidently. Be sure to stop by booth #2559 at Cultivate to get your first glimpse at what’s new for 2022.

Burgundy Queen® Bougainvillea

Bougainvillea ‘Monhar’ PPAF

This Bougainvillea brings a double dose of beauty to the garden with stunning flowers and gorgeous foliage. The new growth leaves of Burgundy Queen® are a showy, deep wine-red. The flower-like bracts are an even more dramatic burgundy hue. Discovered by Monrovia Craftsman Tracy Harrison at its own Georgia nursery, Burgundy Queen is a vigorous climber, growing up to 30 feet long. It is the perfect climber for trellises, fences, and large patio pots. Evergreen in warmer climates, Burgundy Queen is also a great container or hanging basket annual in cooler regions. Hardy in Zones 10-11, it will grow 20 to 30 feet.

Sparkler® Pink Petite and Sparkler® Purple Petite Butterfly Bush

Buddleja ‘1331’ PPAF, Buddleja ‘2080’ PPAF

If you’ve always wanted a butterfly bush in your pollinator garden, but thought you didn’t have the space, Monrovia has a solution. Sparkler® Pink Petite and Sparkler® Purple Petite Butterfly Bush bring compact, pollinator-friendly color to the garden. Topping out at about 4 feet tall, Monrovia’s exclusive Sparkler Series Buddleja features rosy-pink and true purple nectar-filled blooms on a more sturdy silhouette. Loads of flowers sit neatly atop of the foliage without the rangy look typically associated with some buddleia varieties. Sturdy and less brittle stems keep the plant looking tidy all season long. Perfect for small space gardens, its petite size makes Sparkler Butterfly Bush a great container plant too. Hardy in Zones 5-10, growing 3 to 4 feet tall and wide.

Ruby Colonnade® Holly

Ilex x crenata ‘RutHol5’ PPAF

Ruby Colonnade® Holly offers a little something extra for evergreen fans. New foliage emerges a deep red before transitioning to a bright, glossy green. This University of Georgia specimen stays nice and narrow in the garden, creating a pyramid of dense texture. Ruby Colonnade is a stunning front-entry container evergreen and because it takes well to shearing, can be shaped for spirals and other topiary. It’s wonderful in a landscape that calls for architectural simplicity. Available only from Monrovia, this Holly is hardy in Zones 7-9 and reaches 10 to 12 feet tall and up to 8 feet wide.

Jurassic™ Ferns

If you’re looking for big impact in a shade garden, Monrovia’s exclusive Jurassic™ Ferns deliver. Each of the five ferns in this collection, discovered by Dan Hinkley throughout Asia, offers something different in the garden, from unique looking foliage to location problem solvers. These interesting and story-filled varieties provide more than just a green backdrop.

Jurassic™ Pterodactyl Eared Lady Fern

Athyrium otophorum

Jurassic™ Pterodactyl Eared Lady Fern creates a densely packed pop of two-toned color in the full or partial shade garden. Its beautiful red stems unleash pale chartreuse, feathery leaves that age to a deep green. It is especially stunning when planted in groups. This fern is a perennial in Zones 6-9, growing 18 inches tall and wide.

Jurassic™ Brontosaurus Tongue Fern

Pyrrosia ‘MONBRTS’

Discovered by plant hunter Dan Hinkley in China, Jurassic™ Brontosaurus Tongue Fern features unique sword-shaped, pale green leaves. This fern is special because it sends out creeping rhizomes allowing it to grow horizontally. It is extremely drought tolerant and prefers filtered sun or partial shade Perfect for embankments in a woodland garden, growing in an old tree stump or as a container plant. Jurassic Brontosaurus is Hardy in Zones 8-11, growing 1 foot tall and wide. It will spread over time.

Jurassic™ T-Rex Wood Fern

Dryopteris tokyoensis

Stately and dramatic, Jurassic™ T-Rex Wood Fern stands tall in the garden. The fronds stay vertical, adding lofty, lime-green color and high texture to shady spaces. Jurassic

T-Rex is great for creating borders or framing in structures in the garden. It is hardy in Zones 5-8 and will grow 24 to 36 inches tall and wide.

Jurassic™ Triceratops Finger Fern

Pyrrosia polydactyla ‘MONTRCT’

Jurassic™ Triceratops Finger Fern was discovered in Taiwan. It makes a statement in the garden with thick leaves that radiate from a center stem and a large mounding habit. In the wild this fern is found on rocky surfaces, making it a natural for slopes and rock gardens. It creates an eye-catching patio pot too. Best of all, Jurassic Triceratops grows well just about anywhere – in full sun to partial shade. This variety is recommended for Zone’s 7-11 and will grow 2 feet tall and 2 to 3 feet wide.

Jurassic™ Velociraptor Ribbon Fern

Pteris cretica

Like its common name suggests, Jurassic™ Velociraptor brings ribbons of bright yellow-green foliage to the partial shade garden. Discovered in the mountains of the Hubei Province of China, this selection is hardier than most Ribbon Fern, growing well in Zones 7-9. Cool climate gardeners can enjoy it indoors in a bright, but not too sunny, window. Jurassic Velociraptor is beautiful in a Zen or woodland garden space, or anywhere you need to add fine texture and movement. It will grow to about 18 inches tall and wide.

Superlicious™ Blackberry

Rubus x ‘A-2500T’ PPAF

Tasty and touchable, Superlicious™ Blackberry is the thornless, dwarf variety every garden needs. Superlicious fruits more reliably than other similar blackberries, producing multiple harvests of large, juicy berries throughout the summer. Developed at the University of Arkansas, Superlicious stays tidy and compact making it the perfect blackberry for smaller space gardens and patio containers. Because it is thornless, it’s a great addition to kids’ gardens or to plant along a walkway for convenient snacking. This Monrovia exclusive grows well in Zones 4-9 and stays 3 to 4 feet tall and wide.

Sunvilla™ Mandevilla

Monrovia’s Sunvilla™ Mandevilla collection provides free-flowing, tropical color in the garden, while remaining well-behaved. Its mounding habit gives it a lusher appeal than other mandevillas. These bold climbers were chosen because their blooms are slower to fade, adding long-lasting enjoyment and interest to an arbor, trellis or hanging basket. Clear, bright colors with yellow throats are backed by glossy green foliage. Choose from Red, White, Pink and Giant Red with extra-large blooms. Sunvilla are considered perennials in Zones 9-11 and annual in every other area of the country. Their twining stems reach 15 to 20 feet.

Sunvilla™ Red Mandevilla

Mandevilla ‘MANZ0018’ PPAF

Sunvilla™ White Mandevilla

Mandevilla ‘MANZ0020’ PPAF

Sunvilla™ Pink Mandevilla

Mandevilla ‘MANZ0014’ PPAF

Sunvilla™ Giant Red Mandevilla

Mandevilla ‘MANZ0019’

Visit Monrovia.com for more information on the new 2022 Monrovia exclusive varieties.