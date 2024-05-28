Monrovia: It’s Time to Refresh the Garden for Summer

New on-demand webinar and guide provide inspiration to keep you and your garden moving in the right direction

Azusa, California – Now is the perfect time to refresh the garden, preparing for a summer season of enjoyment. Monrovia is offering two new ways to draw inspiration for creating the color-filled garden of your dreams all while taking care of yourself, too.

Monrovia’s chief marketing officer, Katie Tamony, and plant hunter, Georgia Clay, talk plants, trends, and tips for garden fitness in the latest on-demand webinar – Refresh Your Garden . The two experts are joined by Madeline Hooper, horticulturalist and creator of the PBS television show GardenFit . Madeline shares her tips for moving well in the garden, helping to prevent strains and stress and keeping our bodies garden fit.

“Summer brings its own set of tasks and trends to the garden,” Tamony said. “Our discussion is all about extending the enjoyment our gardens offer, from welcoming front yard ideas that encourage connections and conversations, to long-lasting containers in happy summer colors. We also share ways to take care of our most important garden tool – ourselves!”

Need more inspiration? One of the best ways to boost the summer garden is to refresh containers. Monrovia’s new downloadable guide features easy-to-follow recipes for creating stunning containers for entryways, porches and patios. Packed with ideas and plant suggestions, this free guide features five plans for creating the perfect summer design. Whether you’re looking to create a shady oasis, tropical retreat or pollinator party, this guide is the perfect shopping and design inspiration accessory. Access the guide here .

Spend a few moments in the garden with us on Monrovia’s YouTube channel . You’ll find the Refresh Your Garden webinar and many other inspiring plant videos, timely tips, and answers to many common garden questions.

Visit Monrovia.com to sign-up for the Grow Beautifully newsletter. In addition to beautiful garden inspiration and growing tips, these newsletters provide information on all upcoming webinars.

