Monrovia On-demand Webinar: A Conversation with Dan Hinkley, Plant Explorer

Unique and Wonderful Discoveries – A Conversation with Dan Hinkley, Plant Explorer – Monrovia’s on-demand webinar highlights the most valuable plants in the garden

Azusa, California – What makes a plant valuable? It may be the story or a memory behind the plant, the beauty it offers in the garden, or the rare opportunity to grow it. Join the Monrovia team and special guest Dan Hinkley as they discuss choosing the most valuable plants—the MVPS—for your garden.

This on-demand webinar highlights varieties discovered by Hinkley, an award-winning plant hunter with an exclusive collection grown by Monrovia. His stories of discovery offer insights into the importance of incorporating unique and beautiful plant species into our gardens. You’ll learn how these plants are brought to market, tips for choosing a statement plant, and design techniques worthy of an MVP. Here are just a few of the favorites for 2023. Look for them at your local garden center in Monrovia’s distinctive green pot.

You can learn more about Dan Hinkley’s passion for plants and his partnership with Monrovia in this video.

Heavenly Ascent® Holboellia Vine

Tectonic™ Begonia Collection

Red-Leafed Mukdenia

Jurassic™ Fern Collection

Spend a few moments in the garden with us on Monrovia’s YouTube channel. You’ll find this conversation with Dan Hinkley and many other inspiring plant videos, timely tips, and answers to many common garden questions.

Watch our Pursuit of Beauty video or access our 2023 Distinctive Plants Guide for more inspiration.

