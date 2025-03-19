Monrovia Shares the Secret to the Most Colorful Containers 

Modern roses are the key for easy-care container gardens

Azusa, California – Want to know the secret to the most colorful container gardens? Monrovia has the answer – it’s roses! Surprised? You’re not alone. You may think roses don’t belong in containers, but they do. The key is to choose the right variety.

Thanks to modern breeding, roses are as easy to grow as any other flowering shrub. Gone are the days of spraying, deadheading and waiting forever for blooms. New rose varieties are disease resistant and flower all season long, providing outstanding color without the hassles of older genetics.

“Roses are one of the easiest ways to add striking, long-lasting color in the garden,” says Katie Tamony, Monrovia’s chief marketing officer and trend spotter. “One of the top design trends for 2025 is all about adding bold color and lush layers to our outdoor spaces. Adding roses accomplishes this design look with full, color saturated blooms that add an instant infusion of happiness.

“Roses are outstanding container plants for so many reasons. Just one plant can fill a container, making it easy to add a pop of color to any space. Planting in a container creates the opportunity for perfect growing conditions, which means there are no limits to where roses can be placed in the landscape. If there is not enough light or space in the garden, pots can be position in a sunny location, just about anywhere. Containers can also be moved to different areas of the garden to add color wherever needed – perfect for dressing up the patio for a party or the front door to greet guests.

Here are some top rose picks for container gardens:

Nitty Gritty™ Red Groundcover Rose

Nitty Gritty™ roses feature a low growing habit that make them an instant container favorite. Nitty Gritty Red adds striking color the garden with bold red, double blooms that flower throughout the season. The entire Nitty Gritty™ collection makes it easy to grow roses, with fuss-free, own-root, low maintenance plants. In addition to the stunning red, choose from Peach, Pink, White and Yellow. Recommended for Zones 4-9.

Itsy Bitsy® Peach Miniature Rose

Beautiful things come in small packages! This is especially true of the new Itsy Bitsy® Peach Miniature Rose. The abundant blooms range in color from soft peach to glowing orange, covering the plant in sunny color. Itsy Bitsy® stays compact, reaching only 18 to 24 inches tall, making it an excellent choice for containers. Zones 5-9.

Grace N’ Grit™ Pink Shrub Rose

Create lush, larger containers with Grace N’ Grit™ shrub roses. Grace N’ Grit™ Pink makes a statement in the garden with deep, dark pink blooms that hold up in just about any weather, including heat and humidity or hot and dry summers. Each color in this series features double blooms that cover the plant all season long. This variety is also available in Red, White, Pink Bicolor and Yellow. Grace N’ Grit™ roses can grow to 5 feet tall, so choose a larger container or two for maximum impact. Zones 4-9.