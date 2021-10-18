Monrovia Unlocks the Keys to Beautiful Garden Design

Azusa, California – Creating a beautiful garden starts by choosing the right plants. Monrovia’s new Simply Beautiful guidebook provides inspiration to make the process easier, dividing plant choices into seven must-have categories.

“These seven different plant types provide a foundation for good design,” says Katie Tamony, chief marketing officer at Monrovia. “From trees to groundcovers, each of these groups plays an essential role in the garden. Whether it is to draw the eye, define a space or create an element of surprise, these plant categories serve as a starting point for your own creativity.”

The guide features insights on each design element, specific plant suggestions, and a beautiful, illustrated garden plan by landscape designer, Lisa Nunamaker. It’s the perfect inspiration piece for fall planting or to get a head start on spring.

The Simply Beautiful 7 Must-Have Plant Types for Beautiful Garden Design guidebook can be found here: https://monrovia.me/3v9Ru5M

