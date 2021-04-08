Mother’s Day 2021 Marketing Toolkit

With Mother’s Day fast approaching, we understand the pressure many retail florists and floral designers are under to not only maintain their daily business, but also prepare for a major industry holiday at the same. That’s why we have put together a Marketing Toolkit to better help you with getting the message out to consumers about ordering flower arrangements in advance.

Below you will find specially curated web & email banners, social media posts, and print marketing material for you to use leading up to the holiday. We highly encourage you to start posting now and make sure to keep a consistent timeline and message. A good idea is to sit down and create a schedule for when you want to send your email campaigns, post on different social media platforms, and update your website. This could also be the perfect task for a staff member who might enjoy helping you plan and if you still like to have control, everything could be approved by the manager or owner before it’s posted.

