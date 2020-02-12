MSU Extension Winter Nursery Meeting on March 12 to Cover Emerging Issues

Michigan State University Extension will be offering the 2020 Winter Nursery Meeting for nursery and tree growers on March 12 at the Ottawa County MSU Extension Office, 12220 Fillmore St., West Olive, MI 49460. The topics are of interest to both small and large container and field nursery growers and even landscapers.

The morning program will cover the latest research-based information on irrigation management in container nurseries including recycled water, water treatment technologies and opportunities for Michigan growers to reduce their environmental risk. Growers will also learn about the updates to the worker protection standards from the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.

During the afternoon, participants will learn about the emerging challenges for Michigan nursery growers and landscapers including invasive insects and diseases and how to identify boxwood blight from other problems. Arborists and landscapers will hear an update on oak wilt, which effects mature landscape trees.

