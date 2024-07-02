National Garden Bureau Announces 2025 ‘Year of the’ Genera and Offers Free Marketing Tools

National Garden Bureau (NGB) is making life easier for retailers and growers! NGB has created, and is making available, trendy, creative and on-point marketing tools to help the industry promote the 2025 “Year of the” crops. These tools are designed to make your marketing life easier and allow you to reap the rewards from this highly successful national marketing campaign.

The 2025 “Year of the” are:

Perennial: Asclepias

Bulb: Caladium

Annual: Calendula

Flowering Shrub: Dogwood

Houseplant: Monstera

Edible: Pea

For Cultivate’24 attendees, you can see the 2025 Year of the display in the concourse of the Columbus Convention Center.

Anyone interested in accessing free marketing materials can simply register here to receive a link to download any of the following tools. All 2024 Year of tools are available and can still be utilized! Select 2025 tools are already available now; others will be uploaded through late summer and early fall.

Custom, hand-painted logos

Pre-written social media posts

Hundreds of photos of all six crops

Power Point presentations including photos

“Did You Know” presentations and graphics

Printable posters

8” x 10” printable signs

Fact sheets in PDF format

Consumer promotion of the 2025 Year of the plants will begin in November of 2024.

If you would like more information about this program or membership in National Garden Bureau, please contact NGB Executive Director Diane Blazek or send an email to info@ngb.org or phone 630-963-0770.

National Garden Bureau is a nonprofit organization founded in 1920 with a mission to disseminate basic instructions for home gardeners. NGB publishes and sponsors the “Year Of” program annually featuring flowers and vegetables, including new introductions, which are especially suited to home gardens.