National Garden Bureau Debuts Industry-wide Garden Promotion Calendar

DOWNERS GROVE, IL – National Garden Bureau, in conjunction with GardenComm, has created a calendar of popular “Day of” promotions and industry marketing campaign opportunities that can be utilized by the green industry in their own marketing and social media strategy plans.

There are many National “day of, week of and month of” celebrations that are fantastic occasions to promote gardening almost every day of the year! The curated list appears on the NGB website in calendar form so anyone can find days or weeks of the month that give you something to talk about without having to spend a lot of time coming up with marketing ideas. NGB has done the legwork so you don’t have to!

It’s not just any day. It’s a great day to promote gardening! #Garden365

Gardening has been deemed essential. And as such we’ve gained an array of new gardeners. Our industry has the chance to help mold their green thumbs to know gardening isn’t just in spring and summer but all year long; #Garden365

Garden retailers, garden communicators, social media influencers, growers, and breeders; anyone can use these national ‘Day of’ and marketing promotions to spark more interest in all aspects of gardening.

For instance, you can use a theme, such as National Watermelon Day (on August 3) to create social media posts, run specials, host classes or webinars, etc. The marketing opportunities are endless!

For more information about this program and/or membership in National Garden Bureau, please contact Diane Blazek.

Founded in 1920, the National Garden Bureau is a non-profit organization whose mission is to disseminate basic instructions for home gardeners. NGB publishes and sponsors “Year Of The” fact sheets annually featuring flowers and vegetables, including new introductions, which are especially suited to home gardens.