National Garden Bureau Hosts Horticulture Influencers During 2020 CA Spring Trials

DOWNERS GROVE, IL – National Garden Bureau (NGB), the non-profit organization promoting gardening for the past 100 years, is again traveling to the CA Spring Trials with four influential horticulturists. The goal and intent of this sponsored trip is to connect the originating breeder and broker side of the industry with consumers via public garden and retailers.

The Public Gardens and Retailers attending the 2020 Spring Trials as guests of NGB are:

Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden: Scott Beuerlein

Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden: Jenny Wegley

The Home Depot’s Garden Club: Lucy Mercer

University of Tennessee Gardens – Jackson: Jason Reeves

Each year since 2015 NGB has invited a group of horticulturists to accompany them to the CA Spring Trials and/or the CA Vegetable Trials. The list of #NGBplantnerd alumni now numbers more than 40 individuals whose exposure to this event has led to a greater understanding of annual, perennial and vegetable breeding and the chain of distribution from breeder to consumer.

National Garden Bureau encourages the industry to use the hashtag #CASpringTrials (without a year) to build community and exposure for the event and the new varieties introduced there.

National Garden Bureau would like to thank the following NGB Members for their sponsorship contributions that make this trip possible:

All-America Selections

American Takii

Ball Horticulture/PanAmerican Seed

Dummen Orange

Ernst Benary

Sakata

Syngenta

For more information about this program and/or membership in National Garden Bureau, please contact Diane Blazek via email or at 630-963-0770.

# # #

National Garden Bureau, founded in 1920, is a non-profit organization whose mission is to disseminate basic instructions for home gardeners. Annually, NGB publishes and sponsors the New Varieties program and the Year Of The fact sheets featuring flowers and vegetables, including new introductions, which are especially suited to home gardens. National Garden Bureau has also taken an active role in supporting therapeutic gardens through fundraising and grants. www.ngb.org