National Garden Bureau Makes New 2021-2022 Crop Trend Report Available

As part of its mission to ‘Inspire, Connect and Grow’, National Garden Bureau is pleased to offer this inaugural 2021-2022 Crop Trend Report that will provide Plant and Seed Brokers/Distributors, Growers and Retailers an insider view on crop trends necessary to make business decisions based on insights from the plant breeding community.

Unlike Market Research firms that glean information from public sources, this is a historic moment where the Crop Trends presented in this report are based on data provided by the very same companies breeding, producing, and marketing these crops. You cannot get any closer to a reliable source on crop trends than the NGB Crop Trend Report.

The data used to compile this report comes from the three Breeder-Producer Market Share Surveys National Garden Bureau has been conducting for the past 30+ years. From this information, NGB has taken the opportunity to create a high-level summary of crop trends for the benefit of all channel partners.

Commentary for each crop has been provided by the survey participants who are subject matter experts. The commentary underscores the trend line with insights on breeding direction and market changes.

In this inaugural year, the 2021-2022 Crop Trend Report includes details on 20 annual crops, 14 perennial crops, 10 shrubs, 12 edibles and two seasonal crops.

Possessing these details will allow NGB, their survey participants and Crop Trend Report purchasers to guide the dialogue about our industry’s health and vigor.

This 2021-2022 Crop Trend Report is now available for purchase by horticulture industry segments as outlined in the pricing list below.

Brokers, Growers & Retailers, who are NGB Members: $3,000

Brokers, Growers & Retailers, who are not NGB Members: $4,500

Education/Academia: $3,000

Participating breeders of the Market Share Survey, who are NGB Members: $1,500

Participating breeders of the Market Share Survey, who are not NGB Members: $2,500

Non-participating breeders of the Market Share Survey, media and market research companies and all others not listed above: $50,000

