National Garden Bureau Promoting “Goodness of Gardening”

DOWNERS GROVE, IL – National Garden Bureau, the non-profit organization promoting gardening in North America on behalf of the horticulture industry and its members, has devoted 2023 to launching a series of articles, blogs, videos and a webinar that highlight the good that can come from gardening.

Most recently, a MAT release directed at consumers about the “Goodness of Gardening” was posted and picked up by large markets news outlets such as

The release, which has been picked up by a total of 1031 news outlets thus far, has a current reach of more than 157 million readers with more to come as print publications pick up the article. The article outlines how gardening can be good for the body, mind, soul and more. The release is also published as a blog on the NGB website and is going out to all 50,000 of NGB’s email subscribers.

As part of this promotion, NGB has created a Goodness of Gardening resource page for the industry to use to do their own promotion of this message. Included on that page are blogs to repurpose, links to videos, articles, research and social media graphics. This information is free for anyone in the industry to republish and distribute, with proper credit given to National Garden Bureau.

A webinar on the Goodness of Gardening will be held on Monday, April 24 at 12 noon Central and is free to anyone who wants to register to watch. Panelists are representatives from the NGB Therapeutic Garden Grant sponsors: American Meadows, Ball Horticultural Co. and Sakata America, along with several representative from other NGB partners and garden grant recipients.

Lastly, an NGB Redbubble shop for “Goodness of Gardening” gifts, clothing and products was created with a choice of 8 designs for anyone who wants to spread the good news.

For more information about this program, ways to expand it and/or membership in National Garden Bureau, please contact Diane Blazek.

Founded in 1920, the National Garden Bureau is a non-profit organization whose mission is to disseminate basic instructions for home gardeners. NGB publishes and sponsors “Year Of The” fact sheets annually featuring flowers and vegetables, including new introductions, which are especially suited to home gardens.