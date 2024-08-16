National Garden Bureau Publishes 2023-24 Annual Report

DOWNERS GROVE, IL – National Garden Bureau (NGB) released the first Annual Report for the newly combined organizations that highlights the varied programs and promotions the organization has accomplished in the past year.

The NGB-AAS Annual Report is designed to give insights on the organization’s trial activities, marketing efforts, promotional efforts and accomplishments as well as the current financial standing.

A few highlights from this year’s report are:

A successful merger

The newly revised and updated Strategic Plan

Reports from each Program Committee AAS Trials AAS Display Gardens AAS Combined Judges Non-Plant Promotions Year of the AAS Winners and New Plants Membership and Member Benefits

National Garden Bureau’s 2025 “Year of the” crops

A summary of the recent Summer Summits

An invitation and Save the Date for the 2025 International Plant Trialing Conference

Any questions and/or comments can be directed to AAS Executive Director Diane Blazek

The report, in PDF format, can be found on the AAS and NGB websites.

