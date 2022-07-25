National Garden Bureau Rolls Out Six Plant Classes for the 2023 “Year of the” Program

National Garden Bureau, the non-profit organization promoting gardening in North America on behalf of the horticulture industry and its members, just rolled out all six of the 2023 “Year of the” plant classes last week at Cultivate’22.

For the bulb crop, 2023 will be the Year of the Amaryllis.

For annuals, 2023 will be the Year of the Celosia.

For edibles, 2023 will be the Year of the Broccoli.

For houseplants, 2023 will be the Year of the Orchid.

For perennials, 2023 will be the Year of the Rudbeckia.

For flowering shrubs, 2023 will be the Year of the Spirea.

The “Year of the” program chooses crops specifically for the North American market that are easy to grow, genetically diverse, and with a lot of new breeding to showcase. Breeders, brokers, seed companies, growers and garden centers throughout the U.S. and Canada are urged to highlight these flowers and plants when planning their marketing for the 2023 season as the publicity generated from this program is substantial.

How popular is this program?

All six “Year of” pages on the NGB website are consistently in the top 10 visited pages by thousands of site visitors every month.

Plus, in 2022, the “Year of” crops, as featured in webinars for home gardeners, were consistently the most popular webinars hosted by NGB featuring their members as expert panelists.

By November 1, 2022, National Garden Bureau will have photos of numerous varieties of all six crops (provided by NGB members) posted on the NGB website. NGB also provides PDF’s of fact sheets, flyers, handouts, signage, poster, PowerPoint presentations, etc. After November 1st, all of the above can be downloaded at no charge from the NGB website. These tools will help the North American home garden industry promote these non-branded, non-specific varieties to consumers and encourage gardening with these interesting crop classes.

Consumer publicity will begin in January 2023.

For more information about this program and/or membership in National Garden Bureau, please contact Diane Blazek.

Founded in 1920, the National Garden Bureau is a non-profit organization whose mission is to disseminate basic instructions for home gardeners. NGB publishes and sponsors “Year Of The” fact sheets annually featuring flowers and vegetables, including new introductions, which are especially suited to home gardens.