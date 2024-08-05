National Garden Bureau Takes the Reins of the California Spring Trials

Downers Grove, Illinois – National Garden Bureau (NGB) is honored to announce their new role in managing the esteemed California Spring Trials, the long-standing industry event, formerly known as the “Pack Trials.”

After 50+ years of successfully operating as a collaborative breeder event, National Garden Bureau is committed to elevating the experience for all participants by managing the event’s website, marketing, and registration.

The goal is to make registration quicker and easier through one central registration point. This will help more industry members experience the value of connecting with the breeding community at a unified, streamlined event that will continue to be held in locations throughout California.

The dates for California Spring Trials 2025 are: March 26-29, 2025.

The website will launch this fall.

Registration for the 2025 event will open shortly after the new year.

For the future, the dates for the California Spring Trials 2026 are: March 25-28, 2026.

Dates for 2027 will be set shortly after the 2025 event.

National Garden Bureau is a nonprofit organization founded in 1920 with a mission to disseminate basic instructions for home gardeners while also serving the needs of its members. NGB publishes and sponsors the annual “Year Of” program, New Plants, Garden Products, a Therapeutic Garden Grant, Market Share Surveys and more.