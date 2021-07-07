National Garden Bureau to Relaunch the Green Thumb Award

National Garden Bureau, the 100-year-old non-profit organization that promotes gardening on behalf of the horticulture industry, is proud to announce they are continuing the popular Green Thumb Award that was a program developed and managed by the former Direct Gardening Association.

“We are very glad to see that National Garden Bureau is re-starting the Green Thumb Award! It is great that we can recognize new plants and products AND give smaller companies like ours an opportunity for consumer recognition.” states Niles Kinerk from Gardens Alive.

NGB will recognize the Green Thumb Awards in late 2021 for NGB members’ garden products that are unique, technologically innovative, solve a gardening problem or provide a gardening opportunity and appeal to gardeners. Winners will be chosen by a panel of industry professionals. All NGB members are invited to enter their new products. The Green Thumb Award recognizes outstanding new garden products providing a way to validate and promote those products to consumers.

“The Green Thumb Award is an exciting program that aligns well with NGB’s mission to Inspire, Connect and Grow,” states NGB Vice-President Jeannine Bogard from Syngenta. ”Our membership is ready, willing and able to evaluate, vet and provide our ‘thumbs-up’ to the best new garden items of the year.”

2021-2022 Program Timing:

July 2021: Submissions begin

September 30, 2021: Deadline for Submission

November 2021: Winners determined by panel

December 1, 2021: Winners notified

December 30, 2021: Green Thumb web page goes live

January 2, 2022: Consumer promotions begin

Summer 2022: Winners recognized at the AAS/NGB Summer Summit

Member Submissions:

NGB members may submit between 1 and 4 products based on their membership level. There are three categories: hard goods, edible live goods and ornamental live goods. Submissions can begin now with the links provided to members via email.

Platinum ($5,000) – a total of 4 new products in any category

Gold ($3,500) – a total of 3 new products in any category

Silver ($2,000) – a total of 2 new products in any category

Sponsor ($1,000) – 1 new product in any category

Member ($500 and below) – limit of 1 product at a fee of $250

If you would like more information about this program or membership in National Garden Bureau, please contact NGB Executive Director Diane Blazek or send an email to info@ngb.org or phone 630-963-0770.

###

National Garden Bureau is a nonprofit organization founded in 1920 with a mission to disseminate basic instructions for home gardeners. NGB publishes and sponsors the “Year Of” program annually featuring flowers and vegetables, including new introductions, which are especially suited to home gardens.