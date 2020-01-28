National Garden Bureau’s 2020 Product Programs Are Bigger and Better

DOWNERS GROVE, IL – For 100 years, National Garden Bureau (NGB) has been showcasing and promoting their member’s products to fulfill a mission of providing information to home gardeners.

Over the years, NGB’s first foray into this area, the New Varieties/New Plants program, has proved to be one of the most popular and often-used reference tools for industry buyers, garden communicators and home gardeners. The 2020 program looks to be a record-setter with more choices than ever before…147+ different varieties (shrubs, annuals, perennials, bulbs, edibles, etc.) from an ever-expanding base of NGB members!

This year brings a new feature to the program: The inclusion of the Ornamental Edibles category for those plants that fall into both categories…they provide both food and beauty which is a recent trend more and more consumers are asking for.

Another program, launched just 6 years ago, is Garden Products where member’s garden tools, garden décor and garden books are featured. This too is a frequently sourced listing of products for industry buyers, garden communicators and consumers.

The newest program for NGB, Combination Ideas, was launched in 2019 featuring dozens of combination plantings that have been tested for success by the breeders. These recommended recipes balance habit, vigor, and form in one combination. This means all plants will co-exist happily and will maintain the look and design throughout their life cycle providing a great resource for home gardeners.

January is when many are planning their product line-up and garden selections for the year. Nowhere else is there such a complete selection of the plants and products available for the coming year than on the NGB website.

Growers and Garden retailers: Search through these programs to find what your customers are clamoring for! Our programs go beyond what is seen at CA Spring Trials or other industry events.

Garden Communicators: This is your one-stop-shop for the newest of the new! Our website features more new varieties than even the 2019 New Variety Showcase at the GWA Symposium. These programs are a great tool and resource to help you plan your blogs, articles, videos, radio shows and more.

Photos, descriptions and many other resources are available on National Garden Bureau’s website: www.ngb.org.

