Native Poppy’s Wild & Whimsical Floral Designs to Wow at Field to Vase Dinner in Carlsbad, CA

CARLSBAD, CA – Certified American Grown is thrilled to announce San Diego-based florist, Native Poppy, has been selected as the featured designer for the upcoming Field to Vase Dinner at The Flower Fields in Carlsbad, California. The event, which will take place on April 20th and celebrates American-grown flowers and cuisine, is set to take place in the midst of The Flower Fields’ breathtakingly beautiful blooms of ranunculus and is the perfect backdrop to showcase the talents of Native Poppy’s team of designers.

Native Poppy offers wild and whimsical floral arrangements prioritizing using locally sourced flowers and building personalized relationships with their customers. With their commitment to sustainability, creativity, and community, Native Poppy has become a beloved and innovative florist in the San Diego area.

Guests at the Field to Vase Dinner can expect to be wowed by the stunning and distinctive arrangements created in Native Poppy’s signature style, which will be prominently featured throughout the evening. From the centerpieces on the tables to the floral bar, Native Poppy’s designs are sure to add an extra touch of magic to an already enchanting event.

The Field to Vase Dinner at the Flower Fields is a one-of-a-kind event that offers guests the chance to dine amongst the colorful and vibrant ranunculus flowers that are grown at the Flower Fields. The dinner will feature a farm-to-table menu that highlights local, seasonal ingredients, and will be accompanied by wine and craft beer from local vendors.

“We are stoked to be the featured designer for the Field to Vase Dinner at the Flower Fields,” said Meg Blancato, co-owner of Native Poppy. “This is an incredible opportunity to showcase our wild and whimsical floral designs using sustainable and locally sourced blooms in such a beautiful setting. We can’t wait to be a part of this magical event and to create an unforgettable experience for all of the guests.”

“The event promises to be an unforgettable evening celebrating the beauty and bounty of American-grown flowers and cuisine, with Native Poppy’s designs adding an extra layer of artistry and beauty,” said Camron King, CEO & Ambassador of Certified American Grown.

Tickets for the Field to Vase Dinner at the Flower Fields featuring Native Poppy can be purchased on the Field to Vase Eventbrite page. Don’t miss your chance to be a part of this unique and beautiful event!