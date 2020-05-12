New 2020-2021 Royal Collection Catalogue

Royal Van Zanten Floral May 12, 2020

A new season is coming…

As we all cope with the challenges every day that are caused by COVID-19 or better known as the Coronavirus, we are hopeful and see / hear positive messages. We have taken time to reflect and are ready for next season.

We decided it would be wiser to only make a digital brochure this time around. So, with pride we present you our new 2020-2021 brochure filled with best-selling potted alstroemerias, trendy variegated leaves and much more.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Royal Van Zanten

Related Articles

Produce

PRO*ACT Offering Fresh Produce Boxes to Communities During a Time of ‘Social Distancing’

March 31, 2020 PRO*ACT

PRO*ACT distributors are bringing Direct-to-Consumer produce boxes to their communities through partnerships with foodservice outlets, online ordering, and curbside pickup. Customers looking to avoid crowds are ordering pre-packed boxes of fruit or vegetables that will feed a family of four for a week and receive them directly at their vehicle outside restaurants and distributor facilities.