New Blooms Budding at KB Farms

KB farms is excited to begin offering cloni italian ranunculus grown right here in our greenhouses! For 2020 our supply of ranunculus is limited, as we are just getting started with our production and are gauging how we will help fill the market need for beautiful California grown cloni ranunculus for a larger portion of the year. If you need ranunculus, make sure you give us a call right away before we run out.

We are particularly excited about this new offering because our greenhouses allow us to bring ranunculus to our customers earlier in the year as compared to outdoor grown varieties. Outdoor ranunculus grow best after an extended cold period, because of this we typically see ranunculus flood the market in march, April, and may. Growing in our greenhouses allows us to start harvesting much earlier in the year beginning in January with yields finding their stride in February and march and ending around Mother’s Day.

In addition to being more available throughout the year, our coastal greenhouse growing produces much bigger and fuller heads on each stem. Just like large head roses, large head ranunculus are a luxury that not all growers and growing methods are able to achieve. We are bringing the premier tier of cloni ranunculus to our greenhouses. The semi-controlled environment of our coastal greenhouses helps us to produce larger than average blooms making it a must-have in your arrangements.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: KITAYAMA BROTHERS, KB FARMS