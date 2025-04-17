New BloomSelect Hibiscus Varieties from Costa Farms Deliver Unmatched Color, Quality, and Shelf Appeal for 2025

Costa Farms announced its expanded and enhanced BloomSelect™ line of hibiscus for the 2025 season. The updated line, designed to drive sell-through and elevate the outdoor plant offering at garden centers and nurseries, features superior genetics, unmatched flower power, and premium retail-ready options—including the new attention-grabbing Trio Bowl.

Costa Farms’ BloomSelect hibiscus line is hand-picked by in-house horticulture experts from exclusive new hybrids from Graff Breeding, a fourth-generation Danish company with 40 years of hibiscus breeding. The selections are chosen based on superior performance and long-lasting blooms.

Their 12-year collaboration with Graff, ensures that Costa Farms via BloomSelect offers North American consumers the most vibrant and desirable hibiscus varieties. The result? Reliable, retail-ready plants that deliver the color consumers crave and quality retailers can count on. Perfect for gardens, decks, and patios.

“We focus on helping our retail partners win at the bench with high-quality, stunning new hibiscus varieties that perform,” says Justin Hancock, Horticulturist at Costa Farms. “These new BloomSelect introductions bring vibrant color, innovative combos, and premium genetics to create an irresistible plant.”

New for 2025:

Trio Bowl Hibiscus – Three distinct hibiscus colors in one container create instant curb appeal and simplify the selling story.

Expanded Genetics – Exclusive, Costa-selected varieties have vigorous growth, prolific flowering, and improved disease resistance.

Enhanced Packaging & Merchandising – Retail-friendly containers boost in-store presentation and consumer education.

With strong branding, continual new variety introductions, and consistent availability, the BloomSelect program helps retailers differentiate their hibiscus assortment and drive impulse sales.

“We’re excited to bring these stunning new hibiscus varieties and expanded options to the market for 2025, ” says Hancock.

For more information about the BloomSelect Collection and Costa Farms, please visit Costafarms.com.

