New Break-Through in Sustainable Floral Merchandising from Carlson AirFlo to Debut

Carlson AirFlo Floral May 1, 2025

Innovative Procona Sleek Island design eliminates waste, reduces labor, and delivers stunning visual impact.

Brooklyn Park, MN – Carlson AirFlo is proud to announce the launch of its latest product, the Procona Sleek Island. This innovation of its standard Sleek Island display allows retailers to add their own Procona Buckets—straight from shipment—into the display frame, streamlining workflow, reducing setup time, and eliminating unnecessary waste while creating an instant, eye-catching presentation. 

Sustainable Adaptability for Modern Retailers

The versatile straight and quarter-round frames let retailers mix and match designs to create oval, round, or straight displays. Designs can easily expand or contract to match seasonal demand. Whether it’s Valentine’s Day, Mother’s Day, or a slower floral sales period, the Procona Sleek Island can adapt to retailer needs, ensuring a stunning display year-round. 

Key Features & Benefits 

  • Eliminates wasteful bucket transfers—flowers can stay in their original Procona Buckets, reducing plastic waste from disposable display containers. 
  • Stores and ships flat, lowering carbon footprint with compact logistics. 
  • Saves time and reduces setup effort, improving workflow efficiency. 
  • Adjustable configurations provide versatility and scalability for any floral season.
  • Tilted buckets showcase the full color and beauty of bouquets, driving sales.    

“Sustainability isn’t just a trend—it’s the future of floral retail,” says Sharon Johnson, VP of Sales and Marketing at Carlson AirFlo. “With the Procona Sleek Island, we’ve designed a system that cuts waste, saves time, and enhances beauty. Retailers no longer need to discard shipping buckets or spend hours transferring flowers. Just place, display, and sell!”  

Debuting at Floriexpo 2025

Carlson AirFlo will debut the Procona Sleek Island at Floriexpo 2025 from June 4-6 in Ft. Lauderdale. Attendees can experience firsthand how this innovative display: 

  • Reduces setup time by up to 50%—no more bucket transfers. 
  • Creates a stunning, sustainable presentation that attracts shoppers. 
  • Adapts effortlessly to seasonal peaks and promotions. 

Visit Carlson AirFlo at Booth #529 to see the future of floral merchandising! 

Learn more about the Procona Sleek Island at www.carlson-airflo.com/products/sleek-island-procona-buckets.

About Carlson AirFlo

Since 1974, Carlson AirFlo Merchandising Systems has continuously innovated its visual merchandising systems to ensure that clients are in the best possible position to increase the sales of perishables, reduce waste, and delight customers by showcasing freshness, every day, in every display.

