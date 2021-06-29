New: Charmelia Yellow – Yellow Makes You Happy!

The Charmelia® series is being expanded again. In week 25, Royal van Zanten and Decorum grower Together2Grow will introduce a yellow variety: Charmelia® Yellow. It brings real joy!

Pink, White, Blush and Yellow

Following the success of Charmelia® Pink, White and Blush, it is high time to add a new colour to the series: sunny yellow. This striking colour is making a real comeback. Illuminating yellow has been named Pantone colour of the year 2021, and with good reason. Thanks to the introduction of Charmelia® Yellow, you can now create radiant yellow bouquets that perfectly match the latest trends, but also the need for happiness, friendliness and optimism.

Exceptionally long vase life

Just like Charmelia® Pink, White and Blush, Yellow has the unique characteristics Charmelia® is celebrated for: an enchanting appearance, rich flowering and an exceptionally long vase life. Charmelia® stays fresh and radiant in the vase for up to 21 days.

