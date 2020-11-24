New Chrysal Bag-in-Box Packaging in 10 Liters

Naarden – The growing challenge of plastics in the environment means it is more urgent than ever to find solutions to reduce, re-use and recycle. With our Chrysal Professional 2 Bag-in-Box you can take a step to better care for our planet by simply nurturing your flowers with Chrysal. Our new packaging contains up to 70% less plastic than our blue containers and now also comes in a 10L size. Not only is our new packaging ecologically friendly, it is also more user-friendly. The new 10L size Bag-in-Box is easy to separate and easy to dispose of; just press the plastic can together and put the carton in the paper bin.

Never more so than today has taking care of the environment been at the forefront of people’s mind. Demands for sustainable innovations are on the increase and products within the floristry industry are no exception. With our Bag-in-Box packaging florists can take an easy step to better care for our planet by simply nurturing their flowers with Chrysal. The Chrysal Bag-in-Box contains our well known Chrysal Professional 2 however up to 70% less plastic than our standard blue containers. And now comes, among our 20L size also in a handy 10L size. This makes the Chrysal Bag-in-Box even more user friendly! The packaging contains of two parts; a soft plastic liner then fully branded cardboard protective carton. This makes the Chrysal Bag-in-Box easy to separate and easy to dispose of. Once empty simply compress the plastic lining and dispose of the cardboard carton in the relevant recycling bin. Using Chrysal Professional 2 also reduces flower wastage by an average of 50% and reduces water use.

It is our ambition to be the most sustainable partner in the flower industry. Ten years ago we started with Chrysal Cares, our sustainability program. By using Chrysal products, significantly less water is used and flower wastage and packaging materials reduces. Peter Vriends, Chrysal CEO “Our goal is to make our packaging sustainable through the Reduce, Re-use and Recycle principle and to contribute to our sustainability goals and those of our customers. We are looking at all of our packaging and by extending our Bag-in-Box range to the popular Professional 2 10L size will significantly reduce our use of plastic. Putting this alongside our range of sustainable sachets this is certainly a positive step in achieving our goal.”

We continue to work hard on solutions to reduce our footprint, contribute to a circular environment and make the chain more sustainable in order to contribute to a better world.

Chrysal Professional 2

Chrysal Professional 2 is a conditioner to keep your flowers beautiful up to 50% longer versus water alone. Professional 2 contains just enough nutrients for the natural development of flowers whilst preventing them opening too soon. This way customers can get the maximum enjoyment of their blooms. Professional 2 reduces wastage by an average of 50% and gives you a longer distribution and sales period. Did you know that you can re-use the solution up to 5 days? This means you don’t need to change the water and clean the buckets as frequently, saving you time, money and water.