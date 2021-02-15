New Chrysanthemum Ilonka Set For Large-Scale Market Launch

After many years of faithful service, over the next few weeks Dümmen Orange will be replacing its top chrysanthemum Bacardi with its successor Ilonka. A chrysanthemum with pearly white petals and a fresh, green centre, Dümmen Orange has developed Ilonka in response to the changing demand from growers and florists. Kwekerij Sensation was the first nursery to start producing Ilonka in 2020. The results from this specialist chrysanthemum grower and from Dümmen Orange’s own trials were spectacular. The beautiful flower structure, the number of blooms, the impressive stem weight and the excellent shipping qualities have prompted Dümmen Orange to carry out a major range update as early as this month. Both master grower Ed van Paassen (VannoVa) and Janssen Maasbree Flowers are now switching from Bacardi to Ilonka.

Chrysanthemum of the future

Bacardi topped the leaderboard in the single-flowered white segment for more than 16 years. That is something the Dümmen Orange team is very proud of; the chrysanthemum has a great track record as a market leading product. But not one to rest on its laurels, the breeder’s R&D department has developed a magnificent new cut flower. Peter Laurman, sales manager at Dümmen Orange, on the launch of Ilonka: “Ilonka offers the simple charm of an ox-eye daisy combined with the USPs of a top chrysanthemum. It is a flower that even took us by surprise. Ilonka passed our own trials with flying colours and did just as well in trials at growers. And the product has another great plus point: Ilonka is very easy to dye, with stunning results. When you add in all ornamental and innovation traits, it makes absolute sense for us to continue with Ilonka.”

