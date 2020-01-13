New Commercial Director HilverdaFlorist

Bart Sneek has been appointed as the new commercial director of HilverdaFlorist and thus joins the management team. Bart Sneek succeeds Melchior Moen, who recently left HilverdaFlorist.

Bart Sneek is no stranger to the company and has worked for HilverdaKooij before. After a period of working at PanAmerican Seed, Bart returns to HilverdaFlorist to work on a powerful organization focused on growth and innovation.

With a strong commercial focus Bart will be the link between Sales, Marketing, Breeding and the market/ customers.

With Bart Sneek as commercial director, the management is complete, consisting of production and R&D director Arthur Koekkoek and financial director Marc Rost.

HilverdaFlorist

HilverdaFlorist, formerly Florist Holland and HilverdaKooij, is the supplier of high-quality starting material for a wide range of pot & garden plants and cut flowers. The complete range of pot & garden plants consists of: Dianthus, Alstroemeria, Dahlia, Echinacea, Salvia, Helleborus, Gerbera. And the following types of cut flowers: Alstroemeria, Dianthus, Helleborus, Gerbera, Gipsophila, Limonium and Scabiosa. HilverdaFlorist has an extensive international sales network and a number of foreign production locations. This enables HilverdaFlorist to provide all customers worldwide with the best products and advice.