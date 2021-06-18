New Dümmen Orange Heartland Lantana Series Will Be at the “Heart” of CAST 2021

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Dümmen Orange will be unveiling five beautiful colors in its new Heartland lantana series at CAST 2021. As the name might suggest, this series was designed to be the heart of the landscape. Bred from the same line as the award-winning Havana series, Heartland’s super-sized varieties have 30% more vigor for plants that fill out the landscape faster.

Lantanas are a mainstay in summer production for containers and the landscape. The Heartland’s plant lineage produces excellent branching and dense plants that are ideal for container plantings. This new series yields far more flowers than traditional varieties and produces a larger, attractive plant structure. Its flower power will yield high consumer satisfaction in the garden.

The five newly launched Heartland lantana varieties have a very low seed set, so they won’t cycle out of flower and will maintain continuous color throughout the summer. The stunning colors include Heartland Sunset, Heartland Sunrise, Heartland Full Moon, Heartland Really Red and Heartland Neon. Having uniformity across all colors gives landscapers confidence in creating mixes for commercial applications.

Heartland lantana are also extreme pollinator magnets, especially for butterflies, which is a strong message to share at the retail level. This feature capitalizes on the consumer trend of offering products with an eco-positive impact. These new varieties are anticipated to be exceptional performers across North American landscapes.

Dümmen Orange’s new Heartland lantana series can only be viewed in-person at CAST 2021 by scheduling a meeting time through cast@dummenorange.com. The Dümmen Orange display will be located at 6464 Ana Bay Road in San Luis Obispo, Calif. Dümmen Orange’s CAST 2021 schedule is set for 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. starting on Wednesday, June 23 and running through Sunday, June 27, 2021. All interested CAST attendees must confirm a visit time prior to the show.

To view the Heartland lantana series CAST 2021 video, click here.



For more information on Dümmen Orange, please visit na.dummenorange.com .

Heartland Neon is one of five new lantana varieties available from Dümmen Orange.

About Dümmen Orange