New Echinacea ‘Fried Egg’ Variety Reminiscent of Creative Name

Terra Nova Nurseries Floral May 29, 2025

Terra Nova Nurseries' Echinacea ‘Fried Egg’

CANBY, Ore. – Terra Nova Nurseries (www.terranovanurseries.com), a world leader in plant breeding, introduced a whimsical yet high-performing variety, Echinacea ‘Fried Egg’. The new echinacea lives up to its name with a cheerful egg-yolk-yellow center surrounded by crisp white ray petals, and each bloom evoking the look of a farm-fresh egg. The new variety will make gardeners hungry to plant it in beds, borders, decorative containers and other spaces.

Echinacea ‘Fried Egg’ produces an abundance of two-tone, long-lasting flowers that deliver lively color all summer long. This sweetly fragrant variety blooms from July through October, boasts a tidy mounding habit and is highly attractive to butterflies and other pollinators. It reaches a height of 10”, width of 14” and flower height of 16”.

Terra Nova’s latest variety grows most actively in summer and requires low-water usage. USDA Hardiness Zones for ‘Fried Egg’ are 4-9. Finishing growers should allow this variety to dry moderately between waterings in the greenhouse. The finish time from a liner to a 4-inch pot is six to eight weeks; finish time from a liner to a 1-gallon pot is 12 to 14 weeks.

Terra Nova Nurseries has created a “Plant Profile” page and “Grower Recipe” specific to this new variety and others, so growers interested in orders can learn about growing habits, plant characteristics, fertilization recommendations, water requirements and other insights provided by the breeding team. These documents can be viewed and downloaded for printing at: www.terranovanurseries.com/product/echinacea-fried-egg.

Finishing growers can contact their Terra Nova Nurseries representatives or email the sales team at sales@terranovanurseries.com.

Related Articles

Floral

Terra Nova Nurseries Unveils Companion Plants for Popular 2025 Colors of the Year

Terra Nova Nurseries Floral October 13, 2024

Terra Nova’s breeding and marketing teams developed their “Terra Nova Colors of the Year” plant list to align with the 2025 color trends of four leading North American paint brands. The trending colors for 2025, identified through focus groups and color studies conducted by each brand’s color experts, include Behr’s Rumors, HGTV Home by Sherwin-Williams’ Quietude, Minwax’s Violet and Valspar’s Encore.

Floral

Echinacea Artisan Yellow Ombre From Kieft Seed Wins All-America Selections Regional Award

PanAmerican Seed Floral August 24, 2022

PanAmerican Seed® is pleased to accept a 2022 All-America Selections Regional Award for its new Echinacea Artisan™ Yellow Ombre. This is the first F1 hybrid seed Echinacea collection from the company’s Kieft Seed™ perennials lineup. Artisan Yellow Ombre offers uniform flowering and a consistent plant structure, which impressed judges in the Southeast, West and Northwest regions.