New Echinacea ‘Fried Egg’ Variety Reminiscent of Creative Name

CANBY, Ore. – Terra Nova Nurseries (www.terranovanurseries.com), a world leader in plant breeding, introduced a whimsical yet high-performing variety, Echinacea ‘Fried Egg’. The new echinacea lives up to its name with a cheerful egg-yolk-yellow center surrounded by crisp white ray petals, and each bloom evoking the look of a farm-fresh egg. The new variety will make gardeners hungry to plant it in beds, borders, decorative containers and other spaces.

Echinacea ‘Fried Egg’ produces an abundance of two-tone, long-lasting flowers that deliver lively color all summer long. This sweetly fragrant variety blooms from July through October, boasts a tidy mounding habit and is highly attractive to butterflies and other pollinators. It reaches a height of 10”, width of 14” and flower height of 16”.

Terra Nova’s latest variety grows most actively in summer and requires low-water usage. USDA Hardiness Zones for ‘Fried Egg’ are 4-9. Finishing growers should allow this variety to dry moderately between waterings in the greenhouse. The finish time from a liner to a 4-inch pot is six to eight weeks; finish time from a liner to a 1-gallon pot is 12 to 14 weeks.

Terra Nova Nurseries has created a “Plant Profile” page and “Grower Recipe” specific to this new variety and others, so growers interested in orders can learn about growing habits, plant characteristics, fertilization recommendations, water requirements and other insights provided by the breeding team. These documents can be viewed and downloaded for printing at: www.terranovanurseries.com/product/echinacea-fried-egg.

Finishing growers can contact their Terra Nova Nurseries representatives or email the sales team at sales@terranovanurseries.com.