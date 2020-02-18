New Hortinno Magisnow ‘Winter Beauty’ Scores Double at IPM Essen

The rhododendron simsii Hortinno® Magisnow Winter Beauty® by Hortibreed NV based in Lochristi, Belgium, won two awards at the IPM international horticultural trade fair in Essen: after winning the “IPM Novelty 2020” award in the category “Flowering indoor plant”, it was also elected the most popular novelty by the public.

“This year, Hortibreed is celebrating its 20th anniversary. We couldn’t imagine a nicer birthday present,” General Manager Stefan Laridon declares. For him, the award is priceless appreciation of the ten years of intensive breeding that preceded the new product.

Product description Hortinno® Magisnow ‘Winter Beauty’®

Unique: The Magisnow’s shape resembles that of a miniature Christmas tree.

Ideal: This winter indoor plant flowers from mid-December to February.

Exotic: The green and white spherical buds that later change into white, spidery flowers resemble Christmas baubles.

Flowering period: four weeks.

Magisnow: the enchanting magic of flowers resembles a snowy Christmas tree.

Plant height in pot: 35 cm

Pot size: 13 cm

“After a successful IPM, the demand for the Hortinno® Magisnow Winter Beauty® is breaking every record. The ‘2020 Collection’ is practically sold out. Whoever wants to be 100% certain of delighting their customers with this novelty during the next end-of-year period, had best place their order before June 2020, so that the new product will be available in sufficient quantities for Christmas 2021”, says Stefan Laridon.