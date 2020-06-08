New Introduction Garden Alstroemeria: River Valley

During the Connect & Create event we’ll update you daily on our new introductions. Today it is time for our Amazing Alstroemeria River Valley.

Don’t take our word for it. Look at the video or come see this River Valley and our other introductions at our location at the Mijnsherenweg till June 12th.

*Due to Covid-19 we’d like to know your visiting us. Please send us an e-mail in advance.

River Valley



River Valley is a truly unique addition to the Valley Series with its variegated leaves and stunning bright large pink flowers. The plant remains naturally compact, at max. 35 cm (14″). The growing habits make River Valley very suitable as groundcover and for every border.