During the Connect & Create event we’ll update you daily on our new introductions. Today it is time for our Mighty Majestic! Majestic is a complete new Garvinea Series with mighty flowers.

Look at the video or come see this new Garvinea Majestic Series and our other introductions at our location at the Mijnsherenweg till June 12th.

*Due to Covid-19 we’d like to know your visiting us. Please send us an e-mail in advance.