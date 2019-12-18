New Recyclable Flower Food Sachets

WALTERBORO, S.C. – FloraLife, a division of Smithers-Oasis Company, and worldwide leader in providing solutions throughout the flower journey from propagation to presentation, is introducing recyclable paper material for its flower food sachets.

The recyclable paper material is one of FloraLife’s initiatives in working towards the goals identified in its 2025 Sustainability Plan, which launched last month. The sustainability initiative is a long-term plan targeted for 2025 that implements the reduce, re-use, recycle and respect principles in four areas: water, innovation, production and consumption, and climate action.

“Our recyclable paper material is one of the first initiatives in our long-term sustainability plan to address our impact on the planet and society,” said Jim Daly, Vice President, FloraLife/Grower Global Operations and Corporate Research. “The development of alternate packaging options will reduce the over reliance on plastic while still satisfying our customers’ needs.”

The recyclable paper material is initially being stocked with FloraLife® Express 300 powder. Other formulas will soon follow. The product is available for powder packets that treat 1 liter (1 quart) and 0.5 liter (1 pint) amounts of water in both the FloraLife® brand and private label brands.

In addition, FloraLife is asking its suppliers to align with and support its 2025 Sustainability Plan with the goal of moving towards more sustainable packaging options.

“Incremental change, like our recyclable paper material and the corresponding reduction in plastic, is a significant step on our journey of environmental stewardship,” added Daly.

The FloraLife® brand includes a complete line of products that support the entire cut-flower distribution chain from harvest to vase; from growers to wholesalers and from supermarkets and retail shops to the consumer. FloraLife® branded products provide the ultimate enjoyment experience for the end consumer with solutions for pretreatment, hydration, transport and storage, and flower food solutions for nourishment and conditioning.

For more information on the FloraLife recyclable paper material and other sustainable options, contact Mark Allen, Product Manager, at mallen@smithersoasis.com or a local FloraLife representative.

About Smithers-Oasis

Smithers-Oasis’ global expertise of the plant and flower business stretches from propagation to presentation. With locations in 20 countries and resources around the world, Smithers-Oasis manufactures floral foam products, postharvest products, growing media and flower arranging supplies for the floriculture industry. OASIS® and FloraLife® are registered trademarks of Smithers-Oasis Company and represent two of the company’s most recognizable brands. The businesses selling these brands were founded in 1954 and 1938, respectively. With more than 60 years of experience with foaming technology, Smithers-Oasis also develops specialty foams for a wide variety of applications including packaging, impression, absorption and molding. The company’s driving purpose is “to help people express and experience emotion by adding value to flowers and plants.” Smithers-Oasis, a privately-owned company, is headquartered in Kent, Ohio, USA.